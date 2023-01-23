Boris Johnson visits Ukraine amid fresh sleaze allegations
Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, saying it was a “privilege” to be there to show solidarity with the war-torn nation. The former prime minister, who is facing fresh questions over his personal finances, was pictured in the town of Borodianka in the Kyiv region.
