Boris Johnson jokes 'whole EU' should become a Commonwealth member

Boris Johnson jokes 'whole EU' should become a Commonwealth member

Sunday World Video Team

Boris Johnson joked the “whole EU” should become a Commonwealth member during his speech at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Birmingham, ahead of the start of the Games in the city.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News