Boris Johnson: Job of Prime Minister is to keep going

Sunday World Video Team

Boris Johnson told MPs his job is to “keep going” after Conservative backbencher Tim Loughton asked in what circumstances the Prime Minister would resign. Ministers and aides have continued to submit their resignations, while support is ebbing away from Mr Johnson among previously loyal MPs.

