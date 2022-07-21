Boris Johnson declares ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ as he signs off from final PMQs

Boris Johnson used his final Prime Minister’s Questions after being ousted as Tory leader to offer his successor the advice “focus on the road ahead but always remember to check your rear-view mirror”. The outgoing Prime Minister declared “mission largely accomplished” before signing-off his final Prime Minister’s Questions by telling MPs: “Hasta la vista, baby.” The outgoing Prime Minister received a standing ovation from the Conservative benches after concluding his final remarks, although his predecessor Theresa May did not join in with the applause.