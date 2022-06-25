defeat  | 

Boris Johnson claims voters were 'fed up hearing about things I stuffed up'

Boris Johnson has said that his party's double by-election defeat was a result of voters being "fed up hearing about things I stuffed up." The Liberal Democrats overturned a big Conservative majority to win the rural south-west England seat of Tiverton and Honiton, while the Labour Party reclaimed Wakefield in northern England from Mr Johnson's Tories.

