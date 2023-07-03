Bodycam footage: Moment police take down man accused of murdering wife and two children

Northamptonshire Police take down and arrest Saju Chelavalel, who has admitted the murders of his wife and their two children, aged 6 and 4. Saju Chelavalel, 52, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday Jule 3 for the murder of his wife Anju Asok and their two children Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4. The attending officers went on to find the bodies of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who had all died as a result of asphyxiation.