Body found in river is missing mother Nicola Bulley

A body found in a river has been identified as missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, police have said. The body was found on Sunday morning in the River Wyre in Lancashire, around a mile from where the 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen. She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.

