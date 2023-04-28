Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead

Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher found dead

Detectives investigating the murder of a pregnant teacher believe they have discovered the body of her missing partner. Police Scotland has been hunting for David Yates, 36, in connection with the death of Marelle Sturrock at her Glasgow home on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old was 29 weeks’ pregnant. Her unborn baby did not survive.

