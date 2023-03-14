Blast sound heard miles from the scene of Swansea house explosion

Video Team

Please credit: @bigscottlee / twitter. Footage captured on a ring doorbell 2.5 miles from the house explosion in Swansea captures the sound of the blast.

Latest News