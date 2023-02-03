Blame must stay with Real IRA bombers, says Omagh victim’s sister

The blame for the Omagh bomb must be kept firmly on the Real IRA, the sister of one victim of the atrocity said, after a public inquiry into the bombing was ordered. The announcement of a public inquiry by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris yesterday was broadly welcomed by the bereaved families. Clare Radford, whose brother Alan (16) was killed, welcomed the announcement but said she had some reservations. A total of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed in the Co Tyrone town in 1998 just months after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, and hundreds more were injured.