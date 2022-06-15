Bizarre moment hot air balloon unexpectedly lands at Belgian service station

The incident happened in Tessenderlo, Belgium, after 9pm on Thursday. The manager of the service station, Umit Yilmaz, has said he has "never seen anything like this before." "We have not been notified by the company who owns the hot air balloon," said Umit Yilmaz, the operator of the gas station. “The camera images show how the hot air balloon making an emergency landing in our parking lot. We don't know why. Our employees saw it happen and also took some pictures. It was a bit of a shock because the flame from the hot air balloon came near the pumps.” “We are glad that nothing went wrong, because otherwise we might have had a different story. Too bad the balloon owners didn't let us know. Landing a hot air balloon in a parking lot of a gas station where many vehicles drive in and out is not responsible.” “It was not an emergency landing,” says Bart of Rabbits Ballooning Team in Olen. “I have not spoken to the owners of the gas station. We made a normal flight and after an hour we went looking for a runway. Depending on the situation, we land in a meadow in 90 percent of the cases. And in the rest of the cases we either land on the street or in a parking lot. At that time, in Tessenderlo, it was the right place to land.”