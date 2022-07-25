Bird flu outbreak causing devastation on Farne Islands, National Trust warns

Bird flu outbreak causing devastation on Farne Islands, National Trust warns

Sunday World Video Team

The impact of avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, is having a devastating effect on one of the UK’s best-known and important seabird colonies in the Farne Islands, the National Trust has warned.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News