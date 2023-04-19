Bill Clinton: Restoring Stormont Assembly can easily be done if it is wanted

Former US president Bill Clinton said restoring the Stormont Assembly can easily be done if it is wanted. He paid tribute to those who came together for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in 1998, and said the “gift of the agreement” was “lifting our lives, our children’s lives and our grandchildren’s lives”. He added that it is important to get Stormont back up and running.

