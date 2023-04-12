Biden visits Carlingford castle while on his tour of Ireland

Video Team

US President Joe Biden visits Carlingford Castle in Co Louth in the first official visit of his Irish trip. He was greeted by Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin and the Carlingford Pipe Band as he arrived.

