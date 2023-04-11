Biden says visit is to ‘keep the peace’ ahead of Belfast arrival

Joe Biden has said he will use his visit to the island of Ireland to “keep the peace”, as he left the US for his four-day trip. The US president invoked the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and the recently negotiated Windsor Framework as he prepared to set off for Northern Ireland.

