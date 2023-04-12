Biden calls for powersharing return to bring economic boost to Northern Ireland

Biden calls for powersharing return to bring economic boost to Northern Ireland

Video Team

US President Joe Biden expressed hopes of a return to powersharing in Northern Ireland as he insisted stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region. In a keynote address at Ulster University in Belfast, Mr Biden praised the work of the UK and EU to strike the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit trading arrangements. The president’s visit to Northern Ireland came as the region marked the 25th anniversary of the landmark Good Friday peace accord that created Stormont’s powersharing institutions.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News