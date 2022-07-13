Biden arrives in Israel at start of first Middle East tour

Biden arrives in Israel at start of first Middle East tour

Sunday World Video Team

US President Joe Biden said he was seeking “greater peace, greater stability, greater connection” after landing in Israel for his first trip to the Middle East since taking office.

