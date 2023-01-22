Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018, performing at a private hotel launch event in Dubai. Appearing at the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal – billed as the world’s most ultra-luxury resort – the singer was joined by 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, the pair duetting on Brown Skin Girl from 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

