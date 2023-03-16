Better Place - World Down Syndrome Day celebration

Better Place - World Down Syndrome Day celebration

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

To celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st 2023, 30 families have come together to sing & sign the beautiful "Better Place" by Rachel Platten.

