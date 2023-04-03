Bertie Ahern says people should be 'eternally grateful' for Tony Blair's role in securing Good Friday Agreement

Video Team

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern says people in Ireland should be "eternally grateful" for Tony Blair's commitment to securing peace in Northern Ireland, recalling how the two leaders spoke to each other "all the time" in the run-up to the Good Friday Agreement, 25 years ago.

