Ben Chilwell says stigma surrounding men’s mental health is ‘silly’

Ben Chilwell has labelled the stigma surrounding men’s mental health as “silly” after he opened up on his enforced World Cup absence. The England left-back insists he is mentally stronger after returning from a torn hamstring he suffered just a couple of weeks before the tournament, which saw him miss out on going to Qatar.

