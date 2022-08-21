Beluga whale in Seine refusing to accept food

Sunday World Video Team

Efforts to feed a dangerously thin whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far and experts are trying to get the animal out of the river lock where it is stuck, environmentalists said. Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted on Monday that “feeding attempts are continuing in parallel to finding a solution to get it out of the lock in the best conditions”.

