Belief is growing and that’s a good sign – Erik ten Hag happy with Man Utd

Erik ten Hag said “belief is growing” at Manchester United after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth but insisted it is still too early to think about a Premier League title challenge. Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game to add to earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw as United made it four wins in a row in the league, and 13 in the last 16 in all competitions. The victory left United fourth, one point behind rivals Manchester City, who head to Chelsea on Thursday before their next league appointment comes in the derby at Old Trafford on January 14.