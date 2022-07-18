Beautiful moment Gearóid Hegarty brings Liam McCarthy to emotional spectator and signs her jersey

21-year-old Jennifer had been sent a jersey from Gearóid for her birthday, but she got it signed by the man himself straight after Limerick's All Ireland victory. In the video viewers can see what the gesture means to Jennifer, as she puts her face in her hands with the sheer emotion of the occasion. The clip was shared by Jennifer's father, who wrote: "I'm going to have to apologise to my Kilkenny friends. Gearóid sent her his Jersey for her 21st and said he would sign it, today was the first time they met and he came straight over to sign it." Gearóid also bringing the Liam McCarthy cup to Jennifer, and gets her to lift it with him.