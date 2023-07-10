BBC to meet Metropolitan Police following presenter explicit photo claims

The BBC is to meet the Metropolitan Police on Monday as the corporation deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images. The corporation has been in touch with the police and confirmed a male member of staff has been suspended, while The Sun reported that the presenter at the centre of the allegations made “panicked” calls to the young person last week. The newspaper said the presenter allegedly asked “What have you done?”, adding that it is claimed he asked them to ring their mother to get her to “stop the investigation”. According to BBC News, the corporation will meet the Metropolitan Police later “to discuss the matter”. The BBC has said it had been investigating a complaint since May, when it was first made aware, and that new allegations of a “different nature” were brought to it on Thursday. As well as being in touch with the police, the corporation is carrying out its own inquiries and talking to the young person’s family.