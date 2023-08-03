BBC Radio 2 sheds a million listeners since Ken Bruce departure

BBC Radio 2 has lost one million listeners since veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce left the station, new figures show. The station saw its average weekly listeners drop by 7% from 14.5 million in January to March 2023 to 13.5 million in April to June – the largest quarterly fall for Radio 2 since audience research body Rajar resumed collecting data in September 2021 after it was paused at the start of the pandemic. Scottish broadcaster Bruce left Radio 2 on March 3, having presented his mid-morning programme for more than three decades, and began a new show on Greatest Hits Radio in April – taking with him his popular music radio quiz PopMaster. Veteran BBC DJ Gary Davies filled in as mid-morning host until May, when Bolton-born broadcaster Vernon Kay took over permanently.