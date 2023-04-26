Barbie unveils its first doll with Down’s syndrome

Barbie unveils its first doll with Down’s syndrome

Barbie has launched its first doll with Down’s syndrome as part of it’s Barbie Fashionistas line. British model Ellie Goldstein has appeared in a campaign with the new Barbie which encourages more children to find a doll that represents them and enables children to experience more and different stories.

