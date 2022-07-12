Barbie creators pay tribute to 'inspiration' Jane Goodall

Sunday World Video Team

Mattel have launched a Barbie doll inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, with a collectible doll made from recycled materials. The Barbie Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger

