Balkan’s biggest drug lords arrested after investigation into encrypted phones

Balkan’s biggest drug lords arrested after investigation into encrypted phones

Darren Halley

An international operation across three countries has resulted in the takedown of the biggest drug trafficking criminal organisation in the Balkan region.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News