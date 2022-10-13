'Back again. Dear, oh dear' – Prince Charles holds audience with Truss amid political turmoil
Sunday World Video Team
The King has held his weekly audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace. Footage of the meeting saw Charles mutter “Dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss. They met on Wednesday evening as Ms Truss faced growing pressure from her MPs over her tax-slashing plans.
