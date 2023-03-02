Baby found in woodland ‘may have been dead for some time’, police say
Police in the Constance Marten and Mark Gordon investigation believe a baby found in woodland in Brighton “may have been dead for some time”. Officers have also been unable to confirm the infant’s gender after the remains were found on Wednesday, and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place. It was “too early” to provide a specific date of death, the Metropolitan Police said. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford also said the case had been referred to the police watchdog.
