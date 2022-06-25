Baby elephant causes mischief as woman poses beside them in hilarious footage

Model Megan Milan's visit to an elephant sanctuary in Thailand did not go unnoticed. When the lady encountered a herd up close and posed with them for a video, the youngest elephant was very mischievous.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News