Avril Lavigne dubbed ‘epitome of a rock star’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony

Avril Lavigne was described as “the epitome of a rock star” who has inspired “a generation of kids” as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Canadian singer told fans to “follow your dreams, live your passion, express yourself and be real”, at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pop star, known for Noughties hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi, signed her first recording contract at the age of 16 and has gone on to sell 40 million albums worldwide.