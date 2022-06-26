Australian laughing bird has the last laugh in funny video

This animal lover from the state of Victoria probably won't try again too soon. When he encountered the exotic bird and wanted to please it with an earthworm, the animal did not immediately notice the bite. Instead, the laughing bird bit the man's finger, who consequently cried out in pain. Shortly afterwards the bird still got hold of the food, although the damage was of course already done. "As soon as I stopped filming, I had a bleeding finger," he said.

