Australian entertainer Barry Humphries dies at the age of 89

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated has confirmed. During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. Humphries died on Saturday evening, according to David Faktor, a spokesman for St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

