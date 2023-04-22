Australian entertainer Barry Humphries dies at the age of 89
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated has confirmed. During a seven-decade career, the stage and screen veteran entertained generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. Humphries died on Saturday evening, according to David Faktor, a spokesman for St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.
Popular Videos
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
Coffin arrives at funeral of Paul O’Grady as hundreds line streets
'quite incredible' | Irish astronomer's 30-year-old UFO surveillance theory echoed by Pentagon
hair today | Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch photographed after his release
Dead minke whale removed from beach
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
charged | Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal assault on Co Kildare dad due in court
Irish golfer Padraig Harrington gives Ryan Tubridy a gift of golf clubs on RTÉ's Late Late show
caught on camera | Shocking video shows violent brawl in Longford shop as terrified staff look on
Shocking scenes as pair trade blows inside Longford shop in front of horrified staff and customers
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries dies at the age of 89
Sad Loss | Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
G-SHOCK | Cabinet ‘shocked’ after Garda Ombudsman investigator hands in resignation over Hutch party claims
head banger | Gardai pepper spray man who smashed patrol car window with his head
'deep void' | Louth dad who died in lake tragedy was looking forward to birth of first grandchild
Clare style | Donald Trump to visit his Doonbeg golf resort for two-night stay, hotel confirms
More Videos
Coffin arrives at funeral of Paul O’Grady as hundreds line streets
Rare eclipse occurs over Australia and Asia
Kane can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs, says Levy
SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes minutes after blast-off
‘My blue tick has passed away’ - Twitter users mourn removal of legacy checkmarks
Jude Law and the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy attend movie's world premiere
Jail break | ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson smashes TV, toaster and microwave after learning of mum’s death
guns fired | Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sounds the rallying cry ahead of Man City title decider
HORROR ATTACK | Man (40s) arrested in connection with fatal assault on Co Kildare dad
calling poch | Big favourite emerges in Chelsea’s hunt for a new manager
GARDA THREATENED | Boozed-up labourer (30) who urinated on Great War memorial is fined €200
BACK SUPPORT | Calls for ‘breastfeeding bench’ in South Dublin park rejected by councillors
Facial Injuries | Camogie coach’s €47,000 personal injury award upheld by Court of Appeal
CRIME WORLD | Crime World Long Read: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (Part 1: The double cross)
SERIAL KILLER | Stakeknife Freddie Scappaticci falsely accused victims of being touts to protect himself
'crazy' | Man arrested after girl (6) is shot in face as she played basketball
MCPUFF | Conor McGregor pictured enjoying a smoke ahead of ‘420’ day
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed