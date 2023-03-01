At least 36 killed in fiery fatal head-on train crash in northern Greece
Video Team
A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early on Wednesday, killing multiple people and injuring scores of others.
Popular Videos
Parents of missing baby held on suspicion of manslaughter as search continues
What a Mess-cal | Viewers cringe at Paul Mescal and Zendaya’s awkward moment at the SAG Awards
Molly-Mae welcomes home Tommy Fury after victory over Jake Paul
Bristol City 0-3 Man City: Pep Guardiola press conference
SCRAPS | Watch: Foxes clashes with badger and hedgehogs over leftover food
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
At least 36 killed in fiery fatal head-on train crash in northern Greece
Tate Speech | Marcus Sweeney says Andrew Tate ‘obviously innocent’, then admits he knows nothing about him
Nabbed | Galway driver clocked doing 117km in 50km zone during National Slow Down Day
latest | Man (60s) charged with fatal stabbing in Kilkenny city to appear in court
SWITZ SWOO | Meet Aston Villa footballer and social media sensation Alisha Lehmann
COL IT A DAY | Colin Farrell was afraid to ‘tempt fate’ by staying up to hear Oscar nominations
Flag tribute | Friends of gangster Cornelius Price hold rally claiming his body is back on ‘home turf’
'WARZONE' | Mum’s agony as constant noise from new Dublin Airport runway leaves kids crying
all at sea | Irishman (46) suspected of smuggling migrants into UK in speedboat is arrested
bail granted | Child abuse images allegedly found on man’s phone after he made harassment claim
More Videos
Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City: Nigel Pearson’s full post match press conference
Kate and William meet Welsh Air Ambulance service during Llanelli visit
Cristian Stellini - Tottenham pre-FA cup press conference
Arsenal v Everton: Mikel Arteta press conference - part 2
Sir Keir Starmer speaks at Women’s Aid Public Policy Conference
Aristocrat and partner held on suspicion of manslaughter as hope for baby fades
'no light' | Widow of Sligo murder victim Pat Ward says his kids ask for their daddy every day
FRANTIC SEARCH | Parents arrested on suspicion of manslaughter amid huge hunt for missing UK baby
embarrassing | Celtic legend Scott Brown says, ‘I would never run to Messi and say, can I have your shirt, please?’
Red Revival | Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says, ‘he won’t let standards drop’
Joy in Green | Ireland impact sub Ryan Baird on Italian Job: ‘I said when I got my chance, I’m going to f**king take it’
a-bout turn | Eddie Hearn seeking alternative opponent for Katie Taylor to fulfil Dublin May date
Bristol City 0-3 Man City: Pep Guardiola press conference
RIP | Driver of car dies in collision with lorry in Rathkeale, Limerick
Parents of missing baby held on suspicion of manslaughter as search continues
Women MPs lead Commons tributes to former speaker Betty Boothroyd
Jurgen Klopp hails 'super important week' for Liverpool's top four push
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed