Astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80

Astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80

Video Team

TV and newspaper astrologer Margaret Lake, best known as Mystic Meg, has died aged 80. She became a household name in the 1990s with her prediction segment on the National Lottery and wrote a horoscope column for The Sun for nearly 23 years. On Thursday, the newspaper reported that she had died earlier that morning after being admitted to hospital suffering from flu.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News