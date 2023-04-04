Artificial Intelligence generates Short Film

Sathishaa MohanVideo Team

Artificial Intelligence (AI) generates a short sci-fi film through AI tools like Bright Pen and ChatGPT. Voices of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, news anchors, and astronauts are also AI-generated.

