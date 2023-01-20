Arsenal v Manchester United: Erik ten Hag press conference

Arsenal v Manchester United: Erik ten Hag press conference

Video Team

Press conference with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of his side's Premier League match against leaders Arsenal. United lie eight points behind the Gunners having played a game more.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News