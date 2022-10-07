Arsenal v Liverpool: Mikel Arteta press conference

Arsenal v Liverpool: Mikel Arteta press conference

Sunday World Video Team

Pre-match press conference with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News