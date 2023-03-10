Arsenal let in too many easy goals, says Arteta

Mikel Areta says Arsenal have let in too many easy goals recently after his side's 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. Arsenal play Fulham this Sunday in the Premier League.

