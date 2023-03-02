Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Mikel Arteta press conference

Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Mikel Arteta press conference

Video Team

Post-match press conference with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following their 4-0 win against Everton in the Premier League.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News