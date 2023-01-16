Armed Met Police officer admits sex attacks against a dozen women

Sunday World Video Team

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period. The force has apologised to victims after it emerged Pc David Carrick, 48, had come to the attention of police over nine incidents including allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment between 2000 and 2021.

