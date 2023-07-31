Argos well positioned to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

Argos well positioned to face Amazon challenge amid transformation, says boss

Argos is “well positioned” to face up to the challenge of Amazon and other online retail giants, according to bosses at parent firm Sainsbury’s. Paula Nickolds, the boss of the grocery giant’s general merchandise business including Argos, said the retail brand has maintained its “strong emotional bond with customers” despite changes to its operations amid shifting consumer habits. It comes as the high street stalwart marks 50 years since it was founded by Richard Thompson in July 1973.

