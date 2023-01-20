Argos to close all stores in the Republic of Ireland with loss of 580 jobs

Video Team

Argos has announced plans to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland by this summer, a move that will see hundreds of jobs axed. The company employs around 580 people in 34 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The hours worked by staff in Ireland equate to 330 full-time roles.

