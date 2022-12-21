Argentina’s World Cup heroes greeted by thousands in Buenos Aires

Argentina’s World Cup heroes greeted by thousands in Buenos Aires

Sunday World Video Team

Argentina’s victorious World Cup squad were greeted by thousands of fans in Buenos Aires on their return from Qatar. A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina ended their 36-year wait for the trophy. Not since Diego Maradona’s heroics at Mexico 1986 have Argentina tasted victory on the global stage

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News