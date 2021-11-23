Archive: Garth Brooks: Ireland is the place you want to play
PA
Garth Brooks says he is happy 'to close chapter' after he was forced to cancel five concerts in 2014 following a licensing dispute with local authorities. He returned to Dublin on Monday ahead of his concerts next September in Croke Park.
📈 ➡️ 🎥
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
closing in | Details of Raheem Sterling’s imminent move to Chelsea emerge
court ruling | Man who killed pal in crash refused license after victim's sisters saw him driving while banned
knockout blow | How Tyson Fury’s social media post about Kinahan paved way for his ban from United States
in the clear | No charges against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for leaking confidential GP contract to a friend
New era | Mattie Kenny steps down as Dublin senior hurling manager after four-year stint
Villa Villains | Laura Whitmore returns to Love Island villa for Casa Amor recoupling
fowl play | Kinahan cartel gangster Barry Fowler jailed for six years after being caught with €134k drugs
'Constant Fear' | Councillor says Dublin communities are ‘traumatised’ by poverty and violence
jail time | Van driver handed two-and-a-half-year sentence for transporting €500k worth of cannabis
All Rosy | Rosanna Davison welcomes ‘historic’ and ‘incredibly exciting’ surrogacy report
More Videos
Shane Lowry jokes with Lee Westwood over LIV tour involvement
Tiger Woods opens up about struggles since car crash
Three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at zoo
Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city
Loving life | Watch: Dancing security guard at Dublin’s Longitude festival goes viral
Firefighters tackling ‘inferno’ after gas blast at flats
Clash for King | Doubts emerge over Tyson Fury’s ability to appear on American wrestling channel due to US travel ban
Frightening | Man shouted he was part of the ‘Irish Mafia’ while pointing a gun at people in the street
Boris Johnson: Job of Prime Minister is to keep going
'doing their job' | Michael Healy-Rae wants public to ‘stop recording gardaí on their phones’
crash n burn | Photos show damage to BMW ‘consumed with flames’ on M6 as owner settles claim for €60k
no restrictions | Loyalist Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine granted bail as judge hears DNA not on bag of guns in car
relentless | Woman jailed for harassing former Sinn Féin TD and businesswoman challenges sentence
'Incredible' | Limerick woman a hero for saving man’s life before Ireland All Blacks test
Banned | Woman with Irish reg plates racks up 33 speeding offences and £25k fine in three months
TEST MC
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed