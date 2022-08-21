Archie Battersbee's mother 'absolutely deflated' after European court ruling
Sunday World Video Team
The mother of Archie Battersbee has described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son’s life support as “another heart-breaking development” and suggested the legal battle is at an end.
Popular Videos
Maori tourists do New Zealand Haka in Wexford pub
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Dublin Airport showcases new runway
Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy shocked at being crowned Rose of Tralee 2022
Fisticuffs | Shocking footage shows two men brawling metres from Navan Garda Station in Meath
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
transfer scramble | Manchester United eye up a shock move for Chelsea outcast as record bid is lodged
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
boxing factory | As in the movie Field of Dreams it was a case of build it and they will come
jail move | Crime boss in prison transfer over alleged bid to form links with staff member
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
Controversy continues | Robert Troy asked housing minister to support landlords seeking evictions
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
grave offence | Meet the sculptor who swindled a grieving husband over his late wife’s gravestone
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
More Videos
Whale rescued from shark net in Australia
Fisticuffs | Shocking footage shows two men brawling metres from Navan Garda Station in Meath
Men brawl less than 500 metres from Garda station
Rory McIlroy throw fan’s remote control golf ball into water as security intervenes
Skye attacks: Police confirm man arrested
Premier League releases ‘Iconic Stories’ series to celebrate 30 years of the tournament
'Prolific Paedophile' | Irish children’s author jailed for historic sex abuse of two boys
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
girl talk | Love Island proves sexism works both ways with no men in running to present hit show
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
Mon A-maur | Maura Higgins parties in Paris with best pal Molly-Mae Hague
Battle of Troy | Robert Troy claims fire cert wasn’t needed for Dublin rental property
Work Ban | Over 100 gardaí currently suspended due to ‘allegations of malpractice’
Chest fine | Vogue Williams reveals why she was put off making her ‘tiny boobs’ bigger
Daylight robbery | Man (20s) arrested after ‘large sum of money’ taken from Dublin business
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed