Archie Battersbee's mother 'absolutely deflated' after European court ruling

Archie Battersbee's mother 'absolutely deflated' after European court ruling

Sunday World Video Team

The mother of Archie Battersbee has described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son’s life support as “another heart-breaking development” and suggested the legal battle is at an end.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News