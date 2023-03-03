Antonio Conte to return to Tottenham duty after Saturday’s clash with Wolves

Antonio Conte will again be absent when Tottenham visit Wolves this weekend but will return to work on Sunday. Spurs head to Molineux following Wednesday’s frustrating 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in the FA Cup, which looks set to extend the club’s trophy long drought. Assistant Cristian Stellini had revealed after last week’s win over Chelsea that Conte would return “this week” but the Italian will miss one more match before he can return following surgery to remove his gallbladder on February 1.