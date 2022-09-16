Antonio Conte tells Tottenham squad ‘there are no players that are undroppable’

Antonio Conte tells Tottenham squad ‘there are no players that are undroppable’

Sunday World Video Team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has warned his squad no one is undroppable but believes they will provide a positive reaction at home to Leicester this weekend. Spurs saw their seven-match unbeaten start to the new season end on Tuesday after they suffered a 2-0 loss away to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News